This comes as no surprise with the holiday season in tow, but please be advised your Detroit Jewish News may be delayed for the next few weeks. Seeing the national coverage in the media and hearing reports from our diligent subscribers across the U.S., it is possible you could receive a paper more than one week late. Mailed payments are also not being received in a timely manner which can lead to service disruption. We understand how valued our paper is to the community and the eagerness to get a fresh copy, so we are sending a note to update you on what to do if you are missing us.

Log in to your web edition! This service is offered free with a paid subscription, we just need your email address (we promise- no funny business- just updates on your subscription status, payments and the optional newsletter). If you are having trouble logging in, send us an email and we can reply with your updated information. Anything related to your subscription should always be sent to subscriptions@renmedia.us to ensure prompt service.

To access the full digital edition, go to: https://thejewishnews.com/my-account/

Log in, then click Web Edition at the top of your browser.

On a tablet or smartphone? Tap the three stacked lines (≡) in the upper left of the screen after logging in then tap Subscriptions then Web Edition.

You should see the issues from the year laid out. These are all downloadable or viewable through your browser. We tried to make it simple as possible, but if you still need help let us know! If it was a breeze for you, help your Bubbie get set up. We appreciate you.

Report the missing issue. We are happy to credit your account for any missed issue. This service is offered in good faith, but please wait until the Monday after publishing to report a paper as missing. Remember we are a small business, so mailing out replacements at this time is not preferred for us, but we do understand some editions are special. Mention you would like a replacement if this is the case. Come to our office. We can’t come and say “Hi”, but we always leave extra copies out (and sometimes treats). If you need multiple copies, just email us before you come so we can make sure there are enough to go around. We are located at 29200 Northwestern Hwy, Ste 110 in Southfield. Park to the far left if you are facing the building with your back to Northwestern, you will head straight back when you come in. If you see elevators, take a left and follow The Detroit Jewish News Signs/ Renaissance Media.

We also have some articles available on our website without having to log in. Sharing these on Facebook, commenting, liking and following us on other social media platforms is a free way you can support us. Other free ways to support include: taking our survey, signing up for our newsletter, writing a letter to the editor or sharing your print copy with a friend.

We know some of you prefer a phone call, but we have a very small circulation department and ask that phoning in be reserved for more complex problems that can’t be resolved via email or web. If you have called us recently, you have probably gotten our voicemail. This is due to the overwhelming amount of calls we receive related to the delays with USPS. Having your loved ones help you helps us stay on track- consider asking them to email us on your behalf. Just be sure your name and address are included in the message.