For Alex Wineman, deciding to go back to Israel was never a question of yes or no. It was a question of when. So, when she found out about the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Get There! Teen & Young Adult Travel Fund from her grandma, she knew her opportunity had presented itself.

The Get There! program is open to Jewish residents of Metro Detroit between the ages of 13 and 28 years old who will be participating in a qualifying program for up to 13 months. Get There! is an ideal source of supplementary funding for gap year programs, study abroad opportunities, volunteer work, internships, school trips, university and more.

A recent graduate from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, Alex came to Israel with the Masa Israel Journey program after her post-graduation full-time job was delayed until July 2021.

With an internship in Tel Aviv, she says, “Get There! was a massive contributor to my program cost in Israel. Living here is incredible, and the Get There! grant allowed me to cover a portion of my costs so I can live more comfortably and see more of this country.”

Not only does the Get There! program help defray the cost of a trip to Israel, making it possible for more young people to experience this life-changing journey, according to Alex, “The application process was simple! Federation has been in constant contact with me throughout all steps of the grant process and has been in consistent contact with my program to ensure the grant is received as well.”

“Starting my professional career in Tel Aviv has been nothing short of incredible.”

And even though living in Israel during the pandemic has its challenges, Alex is quick to remind us that, “Tel Aviv beaches still beat cold Michigan winters.”

If you’re ready for your own life-changing journey to Israel, Federation’s Get There! Teen & Young Adult Travel Fund may be just what you need to make your dream a reality. There are both needs-based and incentive grants available and applications are fully online.

For more information and to apply, visit JewishDetroit.org.



For questions and help with applying, contact Jaime Bean, Senior Associate, Federation’s Israel & Overseas department, at bean@jfmd.org. (This story first appeared on myjewishdetroit.org.)