Jewish News reporter Danny Schwartz remembers his grandpa, Robert Earl Schwartz, 95 years old of West Bloomfield, who passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 24.

There are people in your life that you’re glad are proud of you when you achieve success.

And then, there are people in your life who you love and respect so deeply that you actively seek out their approval when you achieve that success — because when tye live vicariously through you, it feels just as good as living it yourself.

When I got this job as reporter for the Jewish News back in August, my first full-time reporting job out of college, the first person I called was my dad, David. The second person I called was his father, my Grandpa Bob.

My Grandpa Bob, full name Robert Earl Schwartz, 95 years old of West Bloomfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 24.

He wasn’t a local Jewish celebrity. He never held a monumental role in the community that would necessarily call for him to be written about, and he was never a rich man, but he was wealthy in his character and how he made people feel.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and moved to Michigan as a young boy. He was a WWII veteran and saw duty with the 9th Armored Division in Germany, France and England, earning a Bronze Battle Star and Army of Occupation Medal in the process.

After the war, he met Harriet White, whose hand he held in marriage for 64 years. He and Harriet had three children whom they loved dearly, Diane, David and Judy. He went to work after the war and eventually became a VP and general manager for Meyer Jewelry Company for 25 years, then took similar roles with Simmons & Clark in Detroit and Shifrin Jewelers until retiring.

Wisdom + Knowledge

He spoke softly, so you really had to listen carefully to his words, and you would never leave a conversation with him without something, whether it be a piece of wisdom, a pint of knowledge or just a laugh. Family meant everything to him, and he let us know that every time we would talk.

He was the kind of person who would befriend a waiter or waitress over the course of a meal, or quickly chat with a stranger and make them feel truly special, no matter who they were or what they looked like. Everyone he came into contact with loved him.

He was a human encyclopedia when it came to movies and baseball, being able to tell you who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1946 and the World Series in 1955 off the top of his head, no matter how old he got. He loved his Detroit Tigers and Lions, even when they lost.

He was always so proud to wear his hat signifying he was a WWII veteran, often wearing it when we would go to a baseball game or out to brunch together. Whenever I was with him and he would receive compliments on the hat or a “thank you” handshake for his service, I would feel an enormous sense of pride knowing he was my grandfather.

He was as supportive as anyone with the people he loved, including in my writing endeavors. He motivated you and made you want to succeed simply because he believed in you. He also wanted something to brag about to his best friend of 80-plus years, Danny Hoffer: that his grandson was in the newspaper. I always found that hilarious. I’ll always remember the special bond we had, and I’ll carry the belief he had in me throughout my life and career.

We, as a family, were very lucky to be able to say our goodbyes and be by his side as he passed on, as in these times so many families are not able to do so.

Both during these times, and when we get past these times, we should all make a renewed effort to appreciate those close to us whom we love and respect deeply, those who treat strangers like best friends, those who we want to make proud and live our successes vicariously through us, those like my Grandpa Bob.