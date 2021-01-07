The riots take place 9 months after anti-lockdown protesters gained entry into the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.

During the pro-Trump riots taking place at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, where rioters clashed with police and broke into the building and House Chamber, Michigan members of Congress were among the many politicians sheltering in place.

In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing/Rochester Hills) said that she remained safe in her office with U.S. Rep. Andy Levin (D-Warren), whose office building was evacuated.

“I have seen firsthand today the bravery of the Capitol Police, and I’m thankful for their professionalism and dedication,” Slotkin’s tweet said. “Violence has absolutely no place in our politics. I implore protesters to remain peaceful in exercising their First Amendment rights, and I urge my colleagues to recognize where their actions have led us.”

The riots began on the day of a joint session of Congress meeting to ratify the Electoral College vote confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win, and also after Vice President Mike Pence refused President Trump’s requests to throw out the election results by blocking Biden’s electoral votes.

Slotkin told NBC News on Wednesday afternoon that the riots can directly be blamed on Trump, believing the president will get “even crazier” in the next few weeks.

“This wasn’t a couple of crazy people or even a crazy group that was trying to break in,” Slotkin said. “We all heard the president today. We all heard the people speaking at the rally. It was incitement, and we shouldn’t be shocked.”

“Whether it’s just after one rally or after these past four years, that leadership climate is set from the top, and we knew that we had a combustible mix today,” Slotkin continued.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Commerce/Troy) also tweeted that she was sheltering in place during Wednesday’s chaos.

“The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this,” Stevens tweeted.

Stevens is also one of the many politicians encouraging the use of the 25th Amendment against Trump.

“This president must be removed to preserve our democracy and protect our national security,” Stevens said in another tweet.

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield) sent an update through Twitter as well, saying:

“Thank you everybody for checking in on me. I’m safe. My staff is safe. We are on lockdown right now, and I will keep you updated.”

Jewish Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), in an interview with Slate on Wednesday, reflected on the U.S. Capitol siege taking place nine months after anti-lockdown protesters gained entry into the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing in April 2020.

“There were lessons to be learned that weren’t,” Moss said. “This happened in Michigan on April 30, Washington in January, and unless there’s a serious discussion about how American governance can be safe and secure, nothing will change. The good news is that the chief enabler will be gone. The bad news is that no one will be able to control them.”

The Michigan State Capitol has been closed today, one day after the U.S. Capitol riot, due to a reported bomb threat.

At least six people with Michigan ties were arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, according to the D.C. police.

At least one of them was arrested on weapons charges, another was arrested for unlawful entry and violating the 6 p.m. curfew put in place, and four others were arrested for violating the curfew as well.

Many rioters inside the capitol were also identified as having ties to neo-Nazi groups, including Maryland native Matthew Heimbach, a founder of the former Traditionalist Worker Party.

Photos of rioters at the U.S. Capitol from yesterday show some wearing antisemeitic clothing, including one wearing a sweatshirt reading “Camp Auschwitz” and one wearing a T-shirt reading “6MWE” standing for “6 Million Wasn’t Enough.”