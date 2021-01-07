Here is a list of major stories that we covered last year.
2020 was a year unlike any other. Whether it was working from home, to kids attending school via Zoom call, to wearing a mask anytime you’re in public, COVID-19 changed our lives.
Still, there were other stories that managed to grab our attention in 2020.
Here’s a look back at the top 25 most-viewed stories at thejewishnews.com in 2020:
- Oakland County Creates Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code
- Lansing Demonstrators Protest Whitmer With Hitler Signs
- JCC Health Club to Permanently Close
- Kippah Masks You Can Make at Home During COVID-19
- MSU Student Spray-Paints Swastika in front of Own Frat House
- ‘Rewind’: Jewish Filmmaker Confronts His Traumatic Childhood
- Israeli Airline Brings Precious COVID Cargo to Detroit
- Friendship Circle Buys Dakota Bread Company from Retiring Owners
- Longtime Detroit Fertility Doctor Used Own Sperm to Inseminate Patients, DNA Tests Show
- Rashida Tlaib: “It’s The Same Folks Coming After All Of Us”
- Ezra Lev Seegul, U of M Student Active in Hillel, Dies at 19
- Uyghur Camps and the Meaning of ‘Never Again’
- A Showdown in Ann Arbor: Behind the New Lawsuit Challenging Longtime Synagogue Protesters
- Tlaib or Not Tlaib? Detroit’s Jewish Aren’t Sure
- Michigan’s First Jewish COVID-19 Death
- Local Photographer’s Social Media Posts Lead to Removal of Shelby Township Police Chief
- Hillel Day School Memorializes Beloved Coach and Gym Teacher
- Downtown Synagogue Leader Among Those Beaten and Arrested During Peaceful Detroit Protests
- Michigan’s Cannabis Industry, Propelled by Jews and ex-Detroit Lions, Takes off During the COVID-19 Crisis
- Johnny Pomodoro’s New Owners Plan Improvements Along with More Gourmet Items
- ‘I’m a Very Lucky Man’: 80-Year-Old Commerce Township Man, 74-Year-Old Wife Survive COVID-19
- Michigan Rabbi Hilariously Runs Through Ann Arbor Blowing the Shofar [VIDEO]
- Exclusive: Detroit Pastor Addresses Controversy Over His Move to Israel
- New Bagel on the Block: Tov Bagel Opens Downtown Location
- Out of Hiding: Group of Ethiopia’s Hidden Jews Find Aid and Support to Improve Their Lives and Practice Judaism