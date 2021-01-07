Aba Minas is leader of the Jambaria gedam, one of 15 hidden Jewish religious centers in Ethiopia’s North Shewa region.
Aba Minas is leader of the Jambaria gedam, one of 15 hidden Jewish religious centers in Ethiopia’s North Shewa region. (Photo courtesy Friends of the Beta Israel Of North Shewa)

Here is a list of major stories that we covered last year.

2020 was a year unlike any other. Whether it was working from home, to kids attending school via Zoom call, to wearing a mask anytime you’re in public, COVID-19 changed our lives.

Still, there were other stories that managed to grab our attention in 2020.

Here’s a look back at the top 25 most-viewed stories at thejewishnews.com in 2020:

  1. Oakland County Creates Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases by Zip Code
  2. Lansing Demonstrators Protest Whitmer With Hitler Signs
    APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan
    Dawn Perreca protests on the front steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. AP Photo/Paul Sancya
  3. JCC Health Club to Permanently Close
  4. Kippah Masks You Can Make at Home During COVID-19
  5. MSU Student Spray-Paints Swastika in front of Own Frat House
  6. ‘Rewind’: Jewish Filmmaker Confronts His Traumatic Childhood
  7. Israeli Airline Brings Precious COVID Cargo to Detroit
    HoMedics Cargo
    HoMedics overhauled its production process in China to produce protective gear for those on the front lines. (Courtesy of Shari Ferber Kaufman) Shari Kaufman
  8. Friendship Circle Buys Dakota Bread Company from Retiring Owners
  9. Longtime Detroit Fertility Doctor Used Own Sperm to Inseminate Patients, DNA Tests Show
  10. Rashida Tlaib: “It’s The Same Folks Coming After All Of Us”
  11. Ezra Lev Seegul, U of M Student Active in Hillel, Dies at 19
  12. Uyghur Camps and the Meaning of ‘Never Again’
  13. A Showdown in Ann Arbor: Behind the New Lawsuit Challenging Longtime Synagogue Protesters
  14. Tlaib or Not Tlaib? Detroit’s Jewish Aren’t Sure
  15. Michigan’s First Jewish COVID-19 Death
  16. Local Photographer’s Social Media Posts Lead to Removal of Shelby Township Police Chief
  17. Hillel Day School Memorializes Beloved Coach and Gym Teacher
  18. Downtown Synagogue Leader Among Those Beaten and Arrested During Peaceful Detroit Protests
  19. Michigan’s Cannabis Industry, Propelled by Jews and ex-Detroit Lions, Takes off During the COVID-19 Crisis
  20. Johnny Pomodoro’s New Owners Plan Improvements Along with More Gourmet Items
  21. ‘I’m a Very Lucky Man’: 80-Year-Old Commerce Township Man, 74-Year-Old Wife Survive COVID-19
  22. Michigan Rabbi Hilariously Runs Through Ann Arbor Blowing the Shofar [VIDEO]
    Rabbi Josh Whinston in front of Zingerman's Deli
    Rabbi Josh Whinston blowing the shofar in front of the popular Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor. Facebook/Temple Beth Emeth
  23. Exclusive: Detroit Pastor Addresses Controversy Over His Move to Israel
  24. New Bagel on the Block: Tov Bagel Opens Downtown Location
  25. Out of Hiding: Group of Ethiopia’s Hidden Jews Find Aid and Support to Improve Their Lives and Practice Judaism 

