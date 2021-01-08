The three-purpose restaurant offered a wide variety of food and atmosphere.

The three sons of their late parents Buddy and Mary Meyerson, whose Buddy’s Bar-B-Q was a Detroit landmark for 30 years before closing, was the impetus to honor them with the building of a three-purpose restaurant.

And so the Trio at Franklin was designed from the ground up with this basic premise in mind … The creation of a dining institution by sons Arlyn, Jerry and Aubrey, that would build them a unique reputation … all three restaurants under the same roof.

Brown Bear for complete dinners in a warm, intimate and comfortable dining room … Buddy’s Barbecue with all the favorite barbecue delights the older Meyersons had served for almost four decades … The Great Oyster, an upbeat bar and lounge with entertainment and light seafood entrees.

Its menu featured entrées which the elder Meyersons had mastered … As a unique dining institution, the Brown Bear offered items produced right here, like seafood from the Great Lakes, and Michigan cherries, mushrooms, fruit and vegetables in season … The dinner menu changed each week and the lunch menu daily.

Buddy’s Barbecue had the same barbecuing techniques, secret family recipes and sauces prepared in a glass-enclosed, red-tiled barbecuing area.

The Great Oyster was a place to enjoy seafood delights and snacks … fresh oysters and clams, sautéed seafood, stuffed mushrooms, clam chowder, a soup selection and other favorites … without ordering a full meal.

It was perfect for a light lunch and ideal for after theater or for stopping in after a tough day and beating the rush-hour blues … The bandstand came alive each night and there was dancing.

The Meyerson brothers decided that they had always wanted to be a part of the area they chose to build in a region that centered near the borders of Southfield, Franklin Village, Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield … In the early 1970s, the search was under way for the right location … Six acres were purchased at the corner of Northwestern and Franklin Road.

Each of the brothers had his own ideas about what form the new restaurant should take … They agreed, however, that they wanted to create something which would become a landmark … a dining facility unique to Michigan …They wanted their new restaurant to become as the French Quarter was in New Orleans.

The Trio offered a wide variety of food and atmosphere … Set at different levels which could be viewed from the massive lobby, the three rooms each presenting something different for varied moods … A brightly lit entrance canopy was their way of saying, “Here is where the action and great food is!”

Today, the Jewish News’ offices are where Trio once stood.

