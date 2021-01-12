The free Zoom event will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

When is it appropriate for a judge show compassion and not apply the law dispassionately?

Three Jewish members of the Detroit Federal bench will speak on “The Rule of Rachmanus (Compassion)” in a discussion sponsored by the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM).

Participating will be U.S. District Judges Bernard A. Friedman and Judith E. Levy and Magistrate Judge David R. Grand. The free Zoom event will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. All attorneys and members of the general public are invited.

The panel will focus on how judges apply compassion in everyday practice when making decisions on the bench. Topics will focus on both civil and criminal law. Some issues include:

Have you ever had a case that touched you so deeply that you had to collect yourself as to not show any bias?

Is an ideal judge one who is “dispassionate” — defined as “free from passion, emotion or bias; calm, impartial?”

Everyone that comes before you has a story. How are you able to differentiate who is sincere and who is not?

To register for this free Zoom discussion, go to the JBAM website, https://www.jewishbar.org/event/the-rule-of-rachmanus-with-the-federal-bench/.

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan provides educational and professional benefits for attorneys. For information or to join, visit jewishbar.org.