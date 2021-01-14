The Barry M. Klein Center for Culture and Globalization is a realization of Klein’s vision to recruit world-class scholars to OU, promote national and international dialogue, and create opportunities for students and faculty to experience culture and globalization studies.

Barry M. Klein was a devoted alumnus, supporter and unwavering advocate for Oakland University. With his passing on Jan. 18, 2020, OU lost a generous and loyal friend.

As a final act of support, Klein made a transformative gift through his estate which, in part, has established the Barry M. Klein Center for Culture and Globalization.

In 2003, Klein made an initial bequest gift commitment through his estate. Recently, the estate made an additional multimillion-dollar gift that will further grow the George R. and Helen Klein Memorial Scholarship and create two new initiatives: the Barry M. Klein Scholarship Endowed Fund and the Barry M. Klein Center for Culture and Globalization.

The George R. and Helen Klein Memorial Scholarship in the School of Education and Human Services, was established by Klein in 1997 to honor his parents, George R. and Helen Klein, and to give back to the university “that taught him to think critically.”

At the time, he said, “It’s a wonderful thing to be able to help people who have the talent and ability but not the financial wherewithal … to give them the opportunity to come to Oakland. It makes me feel very good to see that through scholarships we can attract more gifted students to OU.”

Klein graduated from Oak Park High School in 1964. He was admitted to OU, graduating in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. As a self-described member of the 1960s counterculture, he said he appreciated OU’s intellectual freedom and diversity.

The scholarship supports students in the Honors College who do not qualify for other forms of financial aid.

The Barry M. Klein Center for Culture and Globalization is a realization of Klein’s vision to recruit world-class scholars to OU, promote national and international dialogue, and create opportunities for students and faculty to experience culture and globalization studies on an unprecedented level. The Center will be housed in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Kevin Corcoran, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences said, “Through the Center, OU will become a place for deep thinking about issues related to globalization and culture. The Klein Center will enrich and educate our students and community and inspire people to make positive changes here in Southeast Michigan, and throughout the world.”

Join Oakland University and Barry Klein’s widow, Linda Walsh-Klein, in a virtual celebration of the life and legacy of Barry M. Klein on Jan. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. Contact donorrelations@oakland.edu to register for this virtual event.