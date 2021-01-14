The course is accredited for up to 9 CEUs for medical and mental health professionals in Michigan.

This February, Rabbi Levi Dubov of the Bloomfield Hills Chabad will offer Journey of the Soul, a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) that will answer one of the most-asked questions about life: What happens when we die?

“Death is both mysterious and inevitable,” Rabbi Dubov told the Jewish News. “Understanding death as a continuation of life reveals the essence and beauty of life while putting everything in a dramatically new context: The soul is on one long journey that is greater than each particular chapter. This course will edify us and put us at ease with the concept of life and death.”

Journey of the Soul considers what happens to the soul at birth and again at death, whether there is a “better place” after this one, whether our loved ones continue to connect with us, the Jewish understanding of reincarnation and how to relate to an afterlife even if we’re not spiritual.

The course is accredited for up to 9 CEUs for medical and mental health professionals in Michigan.

The six-week course will be offered virtually via Zoom, with three class options: Wednesday afternoons, noon-1:30 p.m., and evenings, 7:30-9 p.m. beginning Feb. 3; and Thursday mornings, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 4.

The course fee is $80 and includes the course textbook. Chabad is offering scholarships and discounts due to the pandemic.

This course is being offered in partnership with Hebrew Memorial Chapel; The Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy network; and Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit.

For more info and to register visit www.bloomfieldhillschabad.org/journey or contact Rabbi Dubov at (248) 949-6210 or rabbi@bloomfieldhillschabad.org.