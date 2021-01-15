Taking a trip down memory lane with Larco’s Inn.

A neighborhood dining legend is recalled by many who remember favorite visits they had to Larco’s Inn on West McNichols (6 Mile) just west of Livernois, Detroit.

Owned and operated by three brothers, Pete, Nick and Mike Larco, it opened in the 1960s and is still talked about … Pete and Mike used to work as waiters at another Italian restaurant, and Mike was a tool and die maker … Pete headed the kitchen, Nick did the butchering in its basement area, and Mike was boss of the bar … The three made a fine combination that received many accolades.

Numerous celebrities from the world of sports and theater as well as local personalities were regular patrons.

Biggest seller at Larco’s Inn was the steak filet with a super special steak sauce for which folks drove miles … Both pickerel and whitefish were also prepared with much regularity.

The food at Larco’s was almost always accompanied by its own hearty minestrone soup, a huge full-bodied favorite … made without cream and chock full of vegetables … And, those who had it would thoroughly enjoy the luscious Larco’s antipasto of tri-colored peppers, olives cured by them, imported salami, imported cheese and a large shrimp cocktail.

A wonderful, simple but huge menu was a Larco’s standard … with veal dishes they loved … Colombo, Filetto, Marsala, Parmigiana, Siciliano and Tosca … For those who couldn’t make up their minds, Larco’s had one with a combination of Colombo, Picatta, Marsala and Siciliano.

If it was steak you wanted, I think Larco’s had a menu with about eight or nine selections … served with a favorite sauce made by them.

I remember people talking about the dinner they were going to have at Larco’s … and of its Shrimp Larco appetizer that Pete used to make, lightly breaded and sautéed with a garlic-lemon Chablis sauce … And of the focaccia bread made at Larco’s with dried tomatoes and herbs … It even grew its own basil … And if the dishwasher didn’t show up, one of the three gents would take over that chore.

The name Larco’s is a time-honored one to be sure … Many have tried to follow its very fine reputation … So well deserved.

