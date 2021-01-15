The ‘Wrapped in Warmth’ drive-thru event provided new winter coats, socks, mittens and more to over 300 low-income children in metro Detroit.

More than 300 low-income children in metro Detroit, identified by 19 local agencies, non-profit organizations and schools, received new winter coats, socks, mittens and PJ bottoms, in a drive-thru Jan. 13 event called ‘Wrapped in Warmth’ arranged by the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI).

“With the weather getting colder, and so many families impacted by job loss and hard times because of the pandemic, we just felt we needed to provide additional coats to children,” explained Amy Cutler, president of NCJW|MI. “Our volunteers went shopping for more supplies and the agencies we contacted were overwhelmingly appreciative. We decided that cozy PJ bottoms might be useful at this time because of so many kids doing their school on Zoom.”

Veronica Johnson, project coordinator for D.L.I.V.E and Alkebu-lan Village, two organizations who will be receiving the clothing, said she works with so many people who cannot buy their kids the necessary supplies to keep them warm. “Even if they are working, they might only have the income to cover light, gas, rent and food, but not the additional funds needed to buy things so many of us take for granted.”