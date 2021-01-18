The events will be streamed at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. EST, respectively.

Two events centering around coalition-building in the African American & Jewish communities will be taking place today in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The first event, which will be facilitated by Jonathan “JQ” Quarles and Mark Jacobs and feature Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist III, will be loosely based on the book “Making Dollars While Making Change”, a book written by Quarles about using business and entrepreneurship to do good.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. EST, and can be watched on Youtube and Facebook at these links.

Quarles is the founder and CEO of Quartz Water Source Inc., a water technology company headquartered in Flint, and the founder of BTL Group, a Detroit-based international business development consultancy and investment firm.

Mark Jacobs is the AIPAC Michigan chair for African American Outreach, a co-director of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity, a board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council-AJC and the director of Jewish Family Service’s Legal Referral Committee.

The second event included in MLK Day festivities will be put on by the Black and Jewish Unity Caucus of the Michigan Legislature and The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity.

The program will include musical selections, a film segment about Dr. King and speakers including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, and senators and representatives from the Michigan Legislature and representatives from the Coalition.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. EST and can be watched live on the Coalition’s Facebook page.