“Save Your Spot” for county shot — and check for alternative sources.

The Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) is asking residents currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, including all residents over the age of 65, to remain patient while the county works to increase its supply.

The county does not have enough vaccines to meet demand after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state has entered its “Phase 2” of vaccine distribution, which includes residents 65 years and older as well as frontline essential workers including police, first responders, preK-12 teachers and childcare providers.

As an alternative to the county’s supply, the vaccine might be currently available through local hospital systems or municipal health departments. The OCHD is encouraging residents to check their health provider’s online medical chart or portal, as the providers are making appointments for their patients.

As of Jan. 15, OCHD had received 7,800 doses of the vaccine, administered about 6,500 vaccines, and scheduled an estimated 17,000-plus first- and second-dose appointments through the end of February.

“Minimal vaccine supply, however, limits our ability to schedule appointments for the hundreds of thousands of eligible workers and Oakland County residents who are still waiting to be vaccinated,” a department statement said.

The OCHD release noted there are over 217,000 residents age 65 and older eligible to receive the vaccine in the county.

OCHD is encouraging use of the newly launched “Save Your Spot” link on its website, oaklandcountyvaccine.com, to help identify individuals who are eligible for the vaccine. For anyone unable to complete the form, the health hotline can be reached at (800) 848-5533.

OCHD is also asking residents to register their email address on the site or text “OAKGOV” to 28748 to receive updates on vaccine availability.

Nurse On Call, a phone service which offers info on other health resources, is available at (800) 848-5533 to answer questions, make COVID testing appointments and assist those unable to use the “Save Your Spot” link.

“We are asking the community to help us plan for administering future doses of vaccine we receive by completing this new form,” County Executive David Coulter said in the statement. “This will help us reach residents and workers who are eligible for vaccination when more doses become available. As we receive more vaccine, we will continue to administer them quickly and efficiently until everyone has the opportunity to receive the vaccine.”