Most of us are involuntary homebodies these days because of the pandemic lockdown. For nutrition, we might rely on carryouts and deliveries from restaurants or devise meals of our own, of varying quality.

At this point, many households might welcome a healthy and convenient new option. One just starting to roll out to the public is “Fresh n ready by Chef Cari.” The all-natural, gluten-free and fresh prepared-meal system is a new venture for Chef Cari Kosher Catering, a professional catering service since 2003.

Chef Cari Herskovitz, a 2000 graduate of the Natural Gourmet Cookery Institute for Food and Healing in New York City, is the exclusive caterer at Congregation B’nai Moshe in West Bloomfield. She has private and corporate clients throughout Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and the greater Toledo area.

“While large catering events may not be on the books for another season, getting food to our communities is our priority,” she said. “There is a huge void in health-supportive, ready-to-eat meal delivery service for a kosher consumer. We are happy to fill that void.”

Her glatt kosher company includes Wok In Cari Out, a Southfield-based Chinese restaurant, and two food trucks. The Fish Bowl truck offers English-style fish-and-chips, while The Spot specializes in falafel and shawarma. Everything prepared is under the kashrut supervision of the Council of Orthodox Rabbis of Greater Detroit.

Healthy Options

Chef Cari expressed excitement that her new food program allows clients to create clean, customized meals “without added fat, sugar and salt.” Those with special dietary requirements — including vegan and low-carbs — can be accommodated.

“We are also working with a nutritionist and a health coach to give our clients the specific meals they need and want to maintain their lifestyles,” she said.

Chef Cari’s recipes are tried and true, including international cuisine, but she will offer new flavor profiles if needed.

Her freezable meals can be ordered in microwave or oven containers. The meals are “perfectly portioned for one nutritious serving,” she said. Each is a balanced meal incorporating the client’s choice of a protein, vegetables and, if not choosing the keto plan, a low-glycemic starch.

The available proteins include grilled chicken, baked salmon and turkey meatloaf. The vegetables list has roasted cauliflower, braised purple cabbage and mushroom medley with fresh herbs. For sides, the choices include quinoa pilaf, butternut squash and lentil and brown rice mujadara.

A minimum order of 10 meals is required at $15 each, plus sales tax. Delivery is offered at no charge throughout the local area.

“We accept one-time orders,” Chef Cari said, “but assume a subscription will follow. The food is so fresh and delicious, why not?”

Details:

Until the online subscription order system is fully in place, Fresh n ready by Chef Cari meals may be ordered by calling the business phone at (248) 770-6521 or by emailing cari@chefcari.com. Chef Cari Kosher Catering is at 6800 Drake Road in West Bloomfield, chefcari.com.