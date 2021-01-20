The cancellation of the season is a league first.

There won’t be any B’nai B’rith basketball league games this season.

League spokesman Gary Klinger said the closure of the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield because of the COVID-19 pandemic left the weekly league, which normally starts in January, without a home.

“We didn’t want to go through the process of finding a new place to play, but the safety of our players was the more important reason for the cancellation of the season,” Klinger said.

Last year, the league’s 45th season had one week of regular-season play and one week of playoffs remaining when it had to shut down because of the pandemic. The four league teams’ last day of competition was March 8.

The league had never had a season end early before the stoppage.

The cancellation of the season now also is a league first.