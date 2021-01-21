The new featured exhibit, Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race, runs through July 11, 2021.

The Holocaust Memorial Center will host How Healers Became Killers: Nazi Medical Professionals, to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, Wednesday, Jan. 27. The program also is the opening event of the new featured exhibit, Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race, which opens Jan. 17 and runs through July 11, 2021.

“This thought-provoking exhibit and opening program scrutinizes the role medical professionals had in the Holocaust,” said HMC CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld. “The most important lesson we teach is that history is made through a series of choices and that every choice has a consequence. By teaching the lessons of the Holocaust, our fervent hope is that each of us will be upstanders, not bystanders, when we witness wrongful actions.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., How Healers Became Killers: Nazi Medical Professionals will address the integral role medical professionals played in the planning and implementation of Nazi racial policy. The online program features Dr. Patricia Heberer-Rice, senior historian from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, who will discuss how medical professionals enforced policies of compulsory sterilization, as well as the “euthanasia” program. Register at www.holocaustcenter.org/events/upcoming-events/.

New Exhibit

Produced by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the traveling exhibit Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race examines how the Nazi leadership, in collaboration with medical professionals, used science to help legitimize persecution, murder and genocide.

Through reproductions of photographs and documents, films and survivor testimony, the exhibit traces how the persecution of groups deemed biologically inferior led to the near annihilation of European Jewry. It also challenges viewers to reflect on the present-day interest in genetic manipulation that promotes the possibility of human perfection.