Tamarack Camps has received a $50,000 grant from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation to provide support for COVID-19 related expenses and the camp’s scholarship endowment fund.

Tamarack CEO Lee Trepeck said in a press release that the emergency funding will help provide continued stability for the summer of 2021, while the endowment support, which will be matched by the William Davidson Foundation, will help Tamarack secure its future.

The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation was founded in 2005 and assists projects that address Jewish life and identity, cancer research and support services, the cultural arts and social justice issues.

After cancelling all summer 2020 programming due to COVID-19, Tamarack is planning to create a “bubble” at camp this summer with campers quarantined by age group in “pods” for the first two weeks of their session.

Tamarack is planning on reduced capacity for both campers and staff this year and will not be offering its annual Agree Outpost Camp, Western, Alaska or Israel trips.