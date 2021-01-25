Emily Daiell Snider, 27, is the associate regional director for Michigan ADL (Anti-Defamation League). Emily joined ADL in 2019 and her efforts are essential in combating antisemitism and hate in the state.

Emily’s responsibilities include responding to incidents of hate reported to the office, leading communications, coordinating the Sills/Glass Leadership Institute, and presenting educational programs about antisemitism and other hate trends.

Prior to joining ADL, Emily worked at the University of Florida Hillel as the Student Success Director and Springboard Fellow for Social Justice working to transform the organization into one that empowers Jewish students through leadership development, identity exploration and justice work.

Emily’s experience being an adoptee and her Jewish identity has fueled her passion in working for social justice and tikkun olam. Emily fights the good fight in both her professional and personal life and supports various causes and organizations including Black Lives Matter, Foster Care to Success, Adoptees for Justice, Fair Fight, Equal Justice Initiative, ACLU and others.

She currently resides in Monroe with her husband, Matthew, and their three rescue pets. Emily is an avid reader, traveler and social justice advocate. She has been to 44 states and 10 countries.