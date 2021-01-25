Hallie Eisenberg, 29, is a Michigan State University alumni residing in metro Detroit (Go green!). She graduated with a degree in public policy/public administration and a desire to make an impact in her community and the world.

After graduation, she worked in development at JARC to raise money for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Currently, Hallie continues to serve as a dedicated Jewish Professional in her role as the NEXTGen Detroit Associate Director at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Through her role, she builds creative programs focused on engaging young adults in the Detroit community to foster their Jewish identity and build connections. Most notably, she is responsible for executing NEXTGen Detroit’s largest fundraiser, EPIC, which raises over $300,000 for the Federation’s Annual Campaign.

When finding some free time, Hallie enjoys testing out new treats to bake, attending country concerts, travel, and making the most of time with her family and friends.