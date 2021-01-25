Jamie Greene Kaniarz is the Executive Director of Defeat the Label, a nationally known anti-bullying nonprofit organization.

In her role, Jamie is responsible for overseeing The Upstander program in middle and high schools throughout the Metro area. Upstander is an antibullying program that encourages students to look at their own schools and communities and to become the change that they know needs to happen.

Jamie is also responsible for the yearly Community Conversation on Bullying Conference and yearly Stand4Change Day.

Jamie is a graduate of Grand Valley State University, and resides in Troy with her husband, John, and their three young daughters.