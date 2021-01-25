Lauren Herrin is the associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC (JCRC/AJC).

In this position, she oversees the organization’s Government Relations committee, board development and outreach, and media relations efforts and online presence, among other duties. More specifically, she plans and executes community-wide programs and liaisons with legislators and their staff at all levels of government on matters of mutual importance.

Prior to joining JCRC/AJC, Herrin spent more than a decade at Marx Layne & Company, a metropolitan Detroit public relations, marketing and digital media agency.

Outside of JCRC/AJC, Herrin serves on the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Jewish Working Women’s Network committee and board of the Birmingham Farms Homeowners Association.

The Bloomfield Hills resident received her bachelor’s degree in communications, with a specialization in public relations, from Michigan State University. A member of Temple Beth El, she is married to Wes and is the mother of Olivia and Nathan.