Farber has established an advisory committee to assist with the search for a replacement.

Farber Hebrew Day School high school principal Rabbi Noam Stein will be leaving the Southfield-based school after accepting a position at a day school on the East Coast starting next school year.

In a statement by Farber Head of School Dr. Joshua Levisohn, it was revealed that Stein accepted the position just recently and his new school will be making an announcement later this week.

“In his seven years as principal of the High School, Rabbi Stein has elevated the academic program, promoted expanded opportunities for girls’ Judaic learning, built an excellent teaching staff, and served as a role model for Modern Orthodox Judaism to our students and families,” Levisohn said in the statement. “All of us at Farber wish Rabbi Stein and his family the greatest success and good fortune as he moves on to the next stage in his career.”

Farber has begun preparations for and is launching a national search for an educator to replace Stein. Farber is establishing an advisory committee composed of a cross section of the high school's constituents to assist in and support the search process.

Stein could not be reached for comment at time of publication.