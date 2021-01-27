Ellie Small is a third-year medical student at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Attending the College’s Detroit Campus, Small served as president of Detroit Street Care (DSC), a street outreach organization providing medical services to those experiencing homelessness in Detroit.

Under the supervision of licensed providers, DSC’s purpose is to go to the people, meet basic needs, build trust, and provide care for both chronic disease maintenance and acute non-emergent care.

This past year, Small was selected as the 2020 National Student DO of the Year and received an Excellence in Public Health Award from the USPHS.

Currently, Small is completing her medical school clinical rotations, serves as the chief coordinator of the Street Medicine Institute Student Coalition and is completing the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship.

To learn more about DSC and find ways to help, visit www.detroitstreetcare.org or search Detroit Street Care on Facebook/Instagram.