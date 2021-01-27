Emily Foxen-Craft is an assistant professor of pediatrics at University of Michigan.

As a psychologist at CS Mott Children’s Hospital, she conducts research, teaches and provides clinical services to children and adolescents experiencing chronic pain.

She serves on the Pain Task Force of the Michigan Psychological Association, and co-leads a telementoring program for pediatricians around the state about headache management.

Throughout her time at Akiva Hebrew Day School and McGill University, she particularly enjoyed volunteering and contributing to the local and global communities through Friendship Circle, NCSY and Save a Child’s Heart. These experiences inspired her to pursue her master’s and PhD in clinical psychology at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, after which she was able to return to Michigan to complete her advanced training.

Emily is involved in the Ann Arbor Jewish community, and has taken lots of walks and honed her banana bread recipe during the pandemic.