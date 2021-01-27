Erica was born and raised in Metro Detroit, where she has been active in the Jewish community.

She graduated from the University of Michigan where she was involved in Hillel. She attended medical school at Wayne State University and completed her internal medicine residency and infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Michigan and is currently an infectious diseases doctor at Henry Ford Hospital.

She has been actively involved during the COVID-19 pandemic, not only taking care of patients, but has also been involved in COVID-19 research and is an investigator in the vaccine trials. She has been a medical adviser for her local temple and has devoted many hours to assisting members in the community throughout the pandemic.

She is the mother to Ian and Emma, who both attend Temple Beth El ECC and wife to David. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling (during non-pandemic times) and working out.