Sarah Rollins is a clinical social worker at the University of Michigan Department of Psychiatry and started her own private practice, Embodied Wellness, PLLC in July 2020.

She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan. She has expertise in issues related to addiction and mental health and works with both adolescent and adult populations.

Sarah is currently in the second year of a three-year training program, Somatic Experiencing — a form of therapy focused on relieving the symptoms of mental and physical trauma-related health problems by focusing on a client’s perceived body sensations.

Her goal as a therapist is to help clients feel empowered in finding their own sense of purpose and meaning in the world.

In her spare time, Sarah loves to travel, spend time with her niece, volunteer in the local community, practice yoga and enjoys being with friends and family.