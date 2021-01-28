Shannon Hall, director of the Center, did a short “walk in the trees” during a Facebook Live stream on Jan. 28 for all the children and their families to see the trees in the building.

Students of JCC’s Sarah & Irving Pitt Child Development Center created family trees in honor of Tu b’Shevat, which staff have plastered along the hallways of the center.

Courtesy of JCC Sarah & Irving Pitt Child Development Center Zelda, age 2, and Yoela, age 23 months, Kimmel.

Staff sent home all the basic materials the families would need to create the trees and asked them to sit with their children and talk about what trees provide and what they enjoy doing outside in nature.

The families created the trees together and the students brought them to school.

Courtesy of JCC Sarah & Irving Pitt Child Development Center Kaylee Budai, age 1.5.

Shannon Hall, director of the Center, did a short “walk in the trees” during a Facebook Live stream on Jan. 28 for all the children and their families to see the trees in the building. Parents are not currently allowed inside the building due to COVID restrictions.

Courtesy of JCC Sarah & Irving Pitt Child Development Center Jordyn Monson, age 4.

“Usually, families take a really long time picking up their children because they’re looking at all the wonderful family trees, but this year with them not being able to come into our building, we felt like this was such a great way for the children to ‘see’ their families inside of our building,” Hall said. “It’s been really a different year due to the pandemic and this has brought so much happiness to them. “A lot of our families were very appreciative because it’s been a long time since they’ve been inside our hallways,” Hall added. “This has just been a really fun way to celebrate Tu b’Shevat.”