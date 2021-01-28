Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, rabbi at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, will lead a six-part series titled Life After Life.

What is it like to die? These are the words Dr. Raymond Moody uses to open his bestselling book; Life After Life. He writes, “That is a question which humanity has been asking itself ever since there have been humans… I can safely say that this topic excites the most powerful of feelings from people of many emotional types and walks of life.”

Judaism has a lot to say on this topic. In addition to providing practical direction in end-of -life decisions, as well as the process of mourning, the Talmud and Kabalah (Jewish mysticism) address the more esoteric issues of death, how it is experienced by the soul, Heaven and Hell, and even reincarnation (gilgul).

Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, rabbi at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, will lead a six-part series titled Life After Life. The series is produced by the Jewish Learning Institute (JLI).

The classes are accredited (CE) for doctors, nurses and mental health professionals.

The classes will be offered twice weekly, beginning the week of Jan. 31. Sundays at 11 a.m. and repeated on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Classes will be available on Zoom.

For more information, visit www.baischabad.com/SOUL or contact rabbishneur@baischabad.com.