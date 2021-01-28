Arielle Endelman is the director of admissions at Frankel Jewish Academy where she guides families through the entire high school admissions process.

In her third year in this role, Arielle admitted one of the largest freshman classes the school has seen in several years. Arielle believes that the success of FJA will ensure a bright future full of young Jewish leaders for the Metro Detroit community. She anticipates continued growth for FJA in the coming years.

Arielle is a graduate of the 2019 – 2020 Anti-Defamation League’s Sills/Glass Leadership Institute.

She and her family are members of both Adat Shalom Synagogue and Temple Israel.

Arielle is the face behind the recently created @ItsMarthaJewart Instagram account, providing a community of Jewish and secular craft and activity ideas for preschoolers.

Arielle is a graduate of both Syracuse University and NYU. She was born and raised in West Bloomfield, where she currently lives with her husband, Brett, and son, Blake.