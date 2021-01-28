Rachel Matz, 33, of Birmingham is a high school English teacher and journalism adviser. She also supports teachers with the use of instructional technology, which is a rapidly evolving endeavor in this era of virtual learning.

Rachel also sponsors her school’s Jewish Student Alliance, a space for students to discuss and explore Jewish customs and identity together, regardless of their backgrounds.

Growing up in a family that emphasized the importance of Jewish values and tradition, Rachel was fortunate to learn from the examples set by her grandparents in how to be an active member of her Jewish community. This upbringing led to her commitment to developing her Jewish identity as an adult.

Rachel has participated in a variety of programming through The Well and Adat Shalom Synagogue, ranging from musical Shabbat dinners to thematic escape rooms. Her most meaningful experiences have occurred on trips with The Well to both Germany and Israel where she deepened her understanding of and engagement with the global Jewish community.

Rachel is also a proud lifetime member of the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan. She especially enjoys volunteering alongside her mom, Sandi, who has instilled in Rachel the importance of volunteering and activism.

In her free time, Rachel can be found reading, going to trivia, looking for great coffee, learning new challah braids on social media and spending time with her dog.