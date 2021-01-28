Rebecca Strobehn is on the Jewish Studies faculty at the Frankel Jewish Academy, where she teaches Talmud, Jewish History and Israel Studies, focusing on creating diverse and engaging Jewish learning opportunities for her students.

She leads the Art Minyan, interpreting Jewish prayer through art, and spends time learning Talmud with students outside of class.

In September 2020, Rebecca spearheaded a partnership between FJA and The Well to bring #Reflect4Rosh to the FJA community, connecting students and staff through reflection over the course of the High Holidays.

Rebecca is also a proud lifelong member of Congregation Beth Ahm and has been leading High Holiday services with her family for over 15 years.

Rebecca was born and raised in Farmington Hills, attended Hillel Day School (2002) and FJA (2006). She has an MA in Jewish History and an MA in Jewish Education from JTS (2015).

Rebecca lives in West Bloomfield with her husband, Zach, and son Maxwell.