Tribute was recognized by Food and Wine magazine as one of the finest dining experiences to be had .

It was acclaimed in the late 1900s to be one of the finest restaurants in America.

Tribute, 12 Mile, Farmington Hills, had a goal at the beginning … to get even better than just being a fine dining institution … Inside of about five years it reached that goal as a glittering jewel.

But to its general manager, Mickey Bakst, and world- class executive chef, Takashi Yagihashi, this wasn’t enough … There were more expensive restaurants than Tribute … But when people came to Tribute, they got what was recognized by Food and Wine magazine as one of the finest dining experiences to be had.

A typical meal, for example, might have been lobster risotto, a Takashi salad and an excellent halibut with fresh truffles done in a corn broth … or a wonderful steak tenderloin … all for well under what customers would pay at many places elsewhere.

It was also a restaurant where numerous customers would go just to sit at the bar, have a glass of wine or champagne and some of the elegant hors d’oeuvres and an entree for under $45.

Many people would enjoy taking others out to dinner at an upscale restaurant like this … or to go to a highly regarded eatery just to drop in at its astoundingly low prices … On a Wednesday night, for example, driving over and having a luscious piece of fish that would melt in their mouth and taste like Heaven … and not feel like spending a lot of money.

The food prepared at Tribute by Takashi, who has an upscale eatery himself now in Chicago, was contemporary French, meaning light … It didn’t have the heavy cream or the heavy butter sauce so many places use … Simply put, it was excellent contemporary French with an Asian influence … In just a short while, Tribute’s accomplishments were discovered and unequaled … The prices were right for its warm elegance and an unbeatable dining experience.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … “Hello mom. Can I leave the kids with you tonight?”

“You’re going out? With whom? I don’t know why you left your husband. He is such a good man. You let him leave you, and now you go out with anybodies and nobodies!”

“I do not go out with anybody. Can I bring over the kids?”

“I never left you to go out with anybody but your father.”

“I just want to know if I can bring the kids over tonight.”

“A man who goes out with a divorced woman with children is a loser and a parasite. Poor children with such a mother. No wonder your husband left you.”

“Goodbye, mother.”

“Wait! Don’t hang up! When are you bringing them over?”

“I’m not bringing them over. I’m not going out!”

“You never go out. How do you expect to meet anyone?”

CONGRATS … To Irving Waldman on his 80th birthday … To Barbara Cohen on her 73rd birthday… To Lois Robbins on her birthday … To Howard Levin on his 78th birthday.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.