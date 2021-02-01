The chosen Mitzvah Makers will appear in a five-minute interview on the podcast.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s monthly podcast series FedRadioDetroit is launching a new segment called “Mitzvah Makers,” looking to shine a spotlight on some of the community’s unsung heroes.

The podcast is asking listeners to nominate Mitzvah Makers in their lives or community — everyday people doing extraordinary things, whether it be a committed volunteer doing great work in the community or a neighbor who regularly goes out of their way to help others.

Each month, one nominated Mitzvah Maker will be selected to be featured on the podcast. If selected, they’ll be featured in a short write-up on the podcast webpage and in a five-minute on-air interview during that month’s episode. Additionally, each month’s Mitzvah Maker and the person who nominated them receives a piece of FedRadioDetroit swag.

Sam Dubin, creator and co-host of FedRadioDetroit along with former Federation president Beverly Liss, tackles issues on the podcast such as antisemitism, COVID-19 and domestic abuse, while spotlighting social service agencies like Yad Ezra. With approximately one episode released per month, the idea is to focus on unique pockets of local Jewish life.

Dubin says the Mitzvah Makers idea came about after finishing up their inaugural year of the show in 2020.

After interviewing a variety of guests on the program across many different subject areas, they began realizing that while they were rightfully focusing heavily on notable leaders in the community, there was also a segment of leaders in the community who hadn’t been spotlighted.

“People are so used to these lists, the Jewish News has 36 Under 36 and Crain’s has 40 Under 40, but this is a list that you don’t have to be a certain occupation, age or gender to qualify for,” Dubin said. “This is a list for everybody, and I think that’s truly a differentiation of what we’re doing with this. You can be anyone from any stage of life.”

“We still want to focus on the great leaders in our community, the bigger names that people might be more familiar with, but also simultaneously focusing on the unsung heroes,” Dubin said.

Inclusivity is something Dubin takes pride in promoting, having started NextGen Pride, a gateway into the Jewish community for LGBTQA young adults looking for connection and a supportive atmosphere. Dubin said he carries those values of inclusivity for the podcast in general, and hopes the new segment promotes that further.

“I’ve always hoped it would be a catalyst to connect the community so those who might feel like outsiders can become insiders in our community,” Dubin said. “This endeavor is something that will make folks in our community who are doing great things, who might not get the recognition elsewhere, perhaps get the recognition with us.”

The first Mitzvah Makers segment is set for FedRadioDetroit’s March podcast. Go to the podcast page to nominate an unsung hero now.