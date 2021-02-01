Alex Rosenberg, 28, is the farm manager at Tamarack Camp’s Farber Farm. Alex’s work focuses on holistic land stewardship and building positive, reciprocal relationships with the places we call home.

Eight years ago, Alex began farming with a love of good food, being outdoors, community building and a desire to participate in land restoration.

She believes that a healthy and equitable food system is reflective of a responsibly tended landscape. Alex works to empower farm visitors to learn where food comes from and that growing food is for everyone.

Through her work at Tamarack Camps, Alex brings farm-based education, agriculturally informed Judaism, a perspective of food justice, and delicious vegetables to the camp community and the greater Metro-Detroit community alike.