Ellery was born and raised in Metro Detroit with a strong connection to her close-knit Jewish community.

She studied at the University of Michigan where she received her B.A. in psychology and minor in community action and social change and hopes to return there one day to receive her master’s in social work.

Ellery is currently working at Repair the World Detroit as their youth & family engagement associate running PeerCorps Detroit, their teen service-learning program, and supervising Repair fellows in their year of service at Detroit nonprofit organizations.

During the pandemic, she has created an online series for PeerCorps exploring social justice issue areas within the context of COVID-19.

Outside of work, Ellery is the co-creator of an Instagram account, @___Shelle___, where she shares size-inclusive clothing and resources on combating diet culture and fatphobia.

She is passionate about empowering young people, swimming in lakes, listening to podcasts, and eating bagels!