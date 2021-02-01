Jake Ehrlich (he/him) is a radical Jewish culture worker, a title that incorporates his work in music, activism, community-building and social work.

Originally from Long Island, Jake came to Michigan in 2015 and graduated from the University of Michigan Jewish Communal Leadership Program in 2018.

Since his arrival, he’s been a member of Detroit Jews for Justice, Jewish Voice for Peace and other orgs, and has provided spirited song to hospices, protests and Shabbats across our region.

As the community engagement associate for T’chiyah — a “progressive, intergenerational, queer-loving, justice-pursuing” Reconstructionist synagogue — Jake works with Rabbi Alana Alpert to connect people to Jewish spirituality and to one another.

A socialist, Jake seeks to use creativity to critique power structures and to curate empowering spaces for marginalized people.

He lives in Detroit with his partner, Nina, and their kiddo Oscar, and is currently recording an album of Leftist folk music.