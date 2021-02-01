A Michigan transplant from Southern California, Sophie Loeb dedicates her personal and professional life to tikkun olam and firmly believes: “The arc of the moral universe bends toward justice, but it does not bend on its own.”

Loeb has learned from and engaged with the Detroit community as a former DPSCD middle school teacher and current client advocate with the Detroit Public Defender Office.

Loeb actively works toward building a more equitable world, starting at the micro-level. As a DEI Committee member, Loeb confronts and unravels white supremacy within West Bloomfield Schools.

A first-year University of Michigan MPH student, Loeb sees racial injustice as the preeminent social determinant of and gravest threat to public health, propelling her to address health inequities at the root.

In the future, Loeb seeks to obtain her law degree to further marry this passion for public health and law.