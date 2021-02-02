The papers are being delivered to your post offices, but it seems the post offices are delayed in getting the papers out.

We’ve been receiving a larger-than-usual call volume about missed papers specifically in the West Bloomfield area and outside of Oakland county. The papers are being delivered to your post offices, but it seems the post offices are delayed in getting the papers out. We are very sorry for this inconvenience as we rely on the post office to get the JN to your mailbox.

If your JN does not arrive by Monday, please let us know via email at subscriptions@thejewishnews.com.This is the quickest way to get a response. If you must call, please leave only one message. Someone will get back to you as soon as they are able.

We will gladly credit your account for any missed issue. You are also welcome to stop by and pick up an issue at our office, 29200 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 110, in Southfield (Park to the far left if you are facing the building with your back to Northwestern; head straight back when you come in).