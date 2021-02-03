The plans come after JCC’s Day Camps were canceled in 2020.

After camping in the summer of 2020 was canceled, JCC Day Camps will be returning this year under new COVID restrictions.

Camp will be divided into pods of 8-12 campers with at least two staff members in each pod, socially distanced from other pods for the entire camp day. Masks will be worn by campers and staff except during meals and swimming, and physical distancing within the pods will take place as best as possible. Campers and staff members will complete health screenings every morning.

JCC Day Camps are following American Camp Association standards and recommendations as well as adhering to Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs guidelines.

Randy Comensky, senior director of JCC Day Camps, believes camp won’t look too different than previous years.

“Campers are going to be swimming and going to arts and crafts; they’re going to have dance and all the different activities to participate in,” Comensky said. “So other than specific COVID parameters, I think our camp is going to look very similar to how it has in the past.”

Provided Randy Comensky

One big change JCC Day Camps will see in 2021 is none of the usual field trips or off-site specialty camps.

JCC will instead be improvising, with specialty camps, in a sense, coming to the JCC.

“We’ve hired staff internally, so we have a cooking instructor, an art instructor, a creativity [computer science] instructor and a sports instructor,” Comensky said. “Those instructors are going to be with kids every day, specifically working within pods.”

“We looked at what was successful in the past and what our campers really enjoyed and try to modify our program in such a way that we could build those programs into our existing facility,” Comensky said.

Nearly all the camps, except for some special needs programs, are going to be held outdoors, with covered outdoor areas available.

After a summer away, Comensky is excited to get back into the thick of things, even if it looks a little different.

“I’ve been in camping for almost 30 years and last year was the first summer I had off,” he said.

“It was hard. I think for our families, staff and for everybody camp to some degree is a release, and for them to get back to camp and have fun and be able to see their friends, even if it’s still in a COVID state, I think it’s exciting for everybody.”