Dan Snyder, 29, of Farmington Hills, works in finance at AGC Automotive Americas. He is responsible for developing accurate costs for automotive glass and helps communicate an overall business perspective for new business proposals, early advanced engineering projects and corporate initiatives.

Dan also has previous purchasing and supply chain experience.

Dan’s current Jewish involvement is being a board member of Partners Detroit Young Professionals and helped to launch their new Platform 18 building in Royal Oak.

His past Jewish involvement includes being on the steering committee for the 2019 JCC Detroit Maccabi Games, Moishe House Royal Oak resident, BBYO advisor, Wayne State University Jewish Student Organization president, in addition to staffing four Birthright Israel trips.

Dan is also the current vice president of Institute for Supply Management of Southeast Michigan and is the co-chair of Student Relations for the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business Alumni Council.

In his spare time, Dan has a passion for international traveling, new restaurants, tennis and exercising.