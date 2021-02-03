Danny is a partner at the law firm of Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C. He is a member of the firm’s Tax Practice Group and specializes in transactional tax matters related to mergers and acquisition and commercial real estate transactions.

Although he did not grow up in Metro Detroit, Danny enjoys being an active member of the Detroit Jewish community and currently serves on the Board of the JCC of Metropolitan Detroit.

Appreciating when he can be active and outdoors, Danny loves to run, hike, play tennis and travel.

He is happiest spending time with his wife, Lauren, and daughters Alma and Michal.

Danny is honored to be named as a member of the JN/The Well 36 Under 36.