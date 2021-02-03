Kyle Zwiren, 36, joined the Rashty Group at Morgan Stanley in 2020.

Kyle loves serving their clients, learning how they accomplished their success and helping them achieve their goals.

Kyle is an alumnus of Birmingham Groves High School, Michigan State University and Boston University School of Law. He practiced law for seven years before changing careers to follow his passion.

Kyle has been involved in the Metro Detroit Jewish community since moving home from Boston. He is a past board member of Tamarack Camps, where he co-chaired the agency’s signature fundraising event and chaired the Young Adult Advisory Board. He has also been involved with AIPAC and ADL, having chaired the Michigan Glass Leadership Institute.

Kyle lives in West Bloomfield with his wife, Jodie, three sons and dog. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, running and reading.