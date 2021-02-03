Michael Emmer, 31, of West Bloomfield, is a real estate attorney at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, where he works with owners, private and institutional developers, builders, real estate management companies, brokers, operators and investors on various real estate transactions including , acquisitions, dispositions and leasing in the commercial, retail, industrial and residential areas.

Michael graduated from Wayne State University Law School and Michigan State University with a bachelors in economics.

Michael is devoted to the Metro Detroit Jewish community, with roots in Temple Israel and Temple Beth El.

He has also become more involved with the regional AIPAC chapter and looks forward to more in person AIPAC events post-COVID.

Michael and his wife, Elizabeth, live in West Bloomfield where they enjoy spending time outdoors, cooking and skiing. In their spare time, they also volunteer, most recently with Brilliant Detroit, creating sanitation kits for Detroit residents.