Shaya Baum is the CEO of Wing Lake Capital Partners. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University.

He started and sold a tax preparation company at the age of 19. In 2004, he joined Franklin Capital as an accountant. Franklin bought and sold numerous distressed businesses and he eventually became the CEO of Franklin in 2010.

Baum launched a debt fund in 2017 and in 2019 it merged and is now known as Wing Lake Capital Partners. He serves as the CEO of the combined entities. Wing Lake lends money to distressed companies and helps them get back on their feet by providing financing, consulting and restructuring services.

Businesses that get caught up in the vicious cycle of needing capital to fund their activities and promote growth, while not having the credit and reputation to obtain that capital, in the past have been forced to turn to unscrupulous lending agencies that extort exorbitant interest rates that are almost impossible to pay down. This often leads to garnishing of wages and freezing of bank accounts and ultimately the loss of people’s hard gotten businesses. That is until Wing Lake opened its doors.

With Baum’s innovative thinking, and creative mind, the fund has grown significantly. Wing Lake can now proudly say that they help nine out of 10 companies that reach out avoid bankruptcy. Wing Lake recently partnered with Rocky Mountain Bank in Wyoming. They currently have funded over 75 companies across the United States to the tune of over $100 million.