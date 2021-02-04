The Detroit Jewish News Foundation board recently has taken the opportunity to update the Mission and Vision statements of the Jewish News, respecting the vision of Founder Philip Slomovitz.

The Feb. 4 issue marks a new page in the Detroit Jewish News’ nearly 80-year storied history, as the editorial and operational staff of the JN are “officially” welcomed into the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, publisher of the now not-for-profit JN. This change cements the future of the JN as the paper serving Metro Detroit’s Jewish community for years to come.

The Detroit Jewish News Foundation has appointed Mark Davidoff to work with the JN team on a weekly basis and to oversee the stewardship of the William Davidson Digital Archive of Detroit Jewish History. Davidoff, Senior Advisor to the Detroit Jewish News Foundation Board, is also President and CEO of The Fisher Group, the central office for the family of Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher, the immediate past Michigan managing partner for Deloitte LLP and previously served for 12 years with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, eventually as its Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director.

“With the recent transfer of the Jewish News to the DJN Foundation, we are best positioned for the Jewish News and the Davidson Archives to be of service to the greater Detroit community and Jews worldwide,” Davidoff said.

Although this change means a lot to the sustainability of the paper’s future, readers and advertisers should still expect the same independent journalism they’ve always relied upon.

The Foundation board did take this opportunity to update the Mission and Vision statements of the JN at its last board meeting, respecting the vision of Founder Philip Slomovitz, who wrote, in part, in the first issue of the Detroit Jewish News on March 27, 1942: “The Jewish News pledges itself to a program whose concern it becomes to keep Jews and non-Jews fully informed on facts relating to the Jewish position; whose chief interest it is to advance the morale of our people and to hold high the banner of democracy, religious freedom and good will among all faiths …”

Our New Mission: The Detroit Jewish News will be of service to the Jewish community. The Detroit Jewish News will inform and educate the Jewish and general community to preserve, protect and sustain the Jewish people of greater Detroit and beyond, and the State of Israel.

Our New Vision: The Detroit Jewish News will operate to appeal to the broadest segments of the greater Detroit Jewish community, reflecting the diverse views and interests of the Jewish community while advancing the morale and spirit of the community and advocating Jewish unity, identity and continuity.

The DJN Foundation and the staff of the JN vow to hold fast to these ideals, which will be published proudly on our masthead, as we continue to share the many inspiring stories of our community.

About the Detroit Jewish News Foundation: Originally founded in 2011, the Foundation oversees the digitization and archiving of the print history of the JN and the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and now serves as publisher of the not-for-profit Detroit Jewish News.