Brittany Begun, 31, is the associate director at Hillel of Metro Detroit, where she works to enrich Jewish life for students at six college campuses.

Brittany has committed her professional career to the Jewish community. Prior to working at Hillel of Metro Detroit, Brittany worked at MSU Hillel, Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan and at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Throughout her career, Brittany has staffed five Birthright trips to Israel, bringing connection to Jewish college students and their Jewish identity.

Brittany completed her B.A. at Western Michigan University. She is currently studying to receive a master’s degree in Jewish Professional Studies and Nonprofit Management at the Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership.

Brittany met her husband, Evan, at a Hillel graduate student event. They currently live in Ferndale with their dog, Beau. Together they like to travel, cook and explore new restaurants.