Ann Arbor born and raised, Haley Schreier has always called the University of Michigan home, receiving her BA and MSW at UofM.

She is a graduate of the School of Social Work’s Jewish Communal Leadership program, and wrote an undergraduate honors thesis on the relationship between Jewish mothers and daughters. Haley has received an additional professional certificate in Jewish Experiential Education from M2: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education.

Haley is the director of engagement at Michigan Hillel, where she has worked since 2017. She oversees the Host at Home program, manages the Hillel Connect Fellowship and teaches classes helping to make Jewish learning relevant to college students. She previously worked as an education associate at Michigan’s Holocaust Memorial Center, developing the first annual Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing competition.

Haley has led multiple Birthright trips and a trip to Poland. She is active in politics and trained volunteers for the Michigan Democrats this past election. She is the co-founder of the website Ally is a Verb and is passionate about social justice, Michigan sports and her cat Mezuzah.