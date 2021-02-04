Nate Strauss, 26, is very honored and humbled to have been selected as part of 36 Under 36 this year.

Residing in Lansing, Nate is the director of Jewish student life at MSU Hillel, working to build Jewish community at Michigan State University.

Having learned the importance of Jewish community through his involvement in BBYO Michigan Region and Adat Shalom Synagogue, Nate feels incredibly lucky to get to do Jewish work, especially with Jewish college students.

A proud MSU alumnus, Nate earned degrees in comparative cultures and politics and journalism, with a minor in Jewish studies.

Nate has also earned a graduate certificate in Israel education from the George Washington University, where he is also pursuing a master’s degree in experiential Jewish education.

Outside of work and school, Nate is a yoga teacher, Peloton rider and dog dad to his 2-year-old rescue pup, Feeny.