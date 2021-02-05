Uptown Parthenon has a new owner.

Numerous people enjoyed going to authentic Greek restaurants, but most of them at one time bemoaned the fact that so many were located in Downtown Detroit and too many were also serving other dishes as well … To them, this is not considered authentic Greek operations.

So, when it was made known that because of this, Uptown Parthenon would open in the northwest suburbs, people were thrilled to hear that a true authentic Greek eatery, owned by the one in Downtown Detroit, was opening in Crosswinds Plaza on Orchard Lake Road.

The current rumor is true … Uptown Parthenon has been sold … and the new owner, who many people will know, is also Greek and has taken over … with remodeling and other services obtainable while the work is completed.

He is Tom Goulas, whose claim to dining-out note is by the Honey Tree operations, among other eateries he also owns … A most personable gent, Goulas had come here from Athens, Greece, in 1972 … and is a keen restaurateur who spent 10 years as a chef in Athens … Tony Hadjisofroniou, general manager, continues, along with its fine staff … Since coming to America, Tom has always had an attitude of cleanliness for his restaurants … maintaining scores in the high 90s by health departments.

Those who remember the first Olga’s Souvlaki in Birmingham, will recall the young man … Tom helped Olga Loizan open the start of her chain … His first Honey Tree was noted for its molded hand-made gyros of fresh ground beef and lamb mixed with garlic pepper, oregano and dried mustard … which is still a huge seller … as is the many excellent Greek dishes for which Tom has become well noted.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … The fellow received a parrot for his birthday … It was fully grown with a bad attitude and worse vocabulary … Every other word was an expletive … Those that weren’t expletives were, to say the least, rude.

The gent tried hard to change the bird’s attitude and was constantly saying polite words, playing soft music, anything that came to mind … Nothing worked … He yelled at the bird, the bird got worse … He shook the bird and the bird got madder … Finally, in a moment of desperation, the gent put the parrot in the freezer … For a few moments he heard the bird squawking, kicking and screaming and then, suddenly all went quiet.

He was frightened that he might have actually hurt the bird and quickly opened the freezer door … The parrot calmly stepped out onto the man’s extended arm and said, “I’m sorry that I offended you with my language and actions … I ask your forgiveness … I will try to check my behavior.”

The owner was astonished at the bird’s change in attitude and was about to ask what changed him when the parrot continued, “May I ask what the chicken did?”

CONGRATS … To Sybil Stone on her birthday.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.