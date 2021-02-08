There will also be opportunities for Jews to enjoy traditions such as mishloach manot (goody baskets given to friends) and collecting and delivering food for the needy through socially distanced means.

Marking the one-year anniversary and noting that Purim was the last Jewish holiday that most Jews celebrated together in the synagogue, Conservative congregations will combine their efforts to celebrate Purim virtually through a variety of programming over Zoom. Also, there will be opportunities for Jews to enjoy traditions such as mishloach manot (goody baskets given to friends) and collecting and delivering food for the needy through socially distanced means.

Kicking off the night of Feb. 25, there will be a family musical Megillah party at 6:30 p.m. and, in a separate Zoom at 6:45 p.m., a full Megillah reading chanted by various members of participating synagogues. To continue the merriment, Israeli comedian Joel Chasnoff will entertain following the Megillah.

At 7:30 a.m. Feb. 26 there will be a traditional morning reading. All virtual events are free and open to the community and registration can be found at www.conservativeshuls.org.

In past years, congregations in West Bloomfield and Farmington Hills would gather on Purim for evening and morning Megillah readings and celebrations, while congregations like Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, Beth Shalom in Oak Park and the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue would have their own readings and festivities. Because of the way religious services have evolved virtually in this year of the pandemic, leaders across the Conservative Jewish community decided to join forces for one coordinated celebration, according to Linda Jacobson of B’nai Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield.

“The silver lining of the pandemic is that congregations are working more closely together to combine efforts,” said Jacobson, who for years has been on the Purim planning committee for the Conservative community. “Efforts from this time will extend beyond the pandemic, as we have created a community-wide website to better communicate about resources and upcoming programming and educational opportunities.”

After Purim, the website, which is hosted on a new, community-wide platform called JLIVE, will remain as a resource for the synagogues to continue collaborating on efforts to serve the Jewish community. Beth Ahm Executive Director David Goodman said the website will be a central place to learn about and register for events, classes and other activities.

For All Ages

Though there will be none of the usual in-person revelry of carnivals, costume parades or gragger-filled Megillah readings, leaders in the Conservative Jewish community say that online programming will cater to a variety of age levels, from family-friendly and traditional readings to discussions for teens and young adults about the Feast of Lots.

Hazzan Daniel Gross of Adat Shalom in Farmington Hills said he and Ari Reis, director of youth and family learning at Shaarey Zedek, worked to plan the family musical Megillah party that is geared for families with young children but will be “entertaining for all ages.”

“We created an original shpiel based on Cinderella to time with the premiere of the new Cinderella movie,” Gross said. “Clergy and staff from all the congregations will perform to some original musical numbers.”

Rabbi Steven Rubenstein of Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield said in typical years, Purim celebrations happen outside the home — in a synagogue or out in the community. But unfortunately, for the health of the population, celebrations must be confined to one’s home.

“Purim is a tough holiday to do on your own from a distance,” Rubenstein said. “But I think that our plans this year will give everyone an opportunity to feel a real celebration this Purim even though we will be online.”

Rabbi Aaron Starr of Shaarey Zedek said just as there is no mention of God in the Megillah and that instead God’s presence was conveyed through the actions of the heroes of the story, Mordechai and Esther, we can see parallels in how the coronavirus story has unfolded in the last year.

“This Purim, while we celebrate from a distance, we give thanks to today’s heroes: the scientists who developed the COVID-19 vaccine and especially the health care professionals who have protected us, cared for us and who will deliver to us the vaccine,” Starr said.

“We seek to follow their lead and their wisdom. In this way, by honoring today’s heroes and yesterday’s heroes, by caring for others and for ourselves, we fulfill our role as God’s partners in the sacred covenant.”